Meeting face to face leads to call for masks at commission meetings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The commissioners were back in their regular seats this week, even as COVID cases continue to spike.

“I’m fine being in person, yesterday we did great,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Things were not great last week, city leaders meeting by zoom after Jordan Johnson’s positive COVID test.

Johnson is negative now and says yes, the meetings should be in person.

“We know how to navigate this pandemic we know how to navigate this virus I’m glad were back in the chambers,” said Commissioner Johnson.

But are all commissioners comfortable meeting face to face?

“As long as everybody keeps on their mask, I think we as leaders we need to have our masks on,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

But during meetings most commissioners remove their masks so they should also keep them on?

“Everybody should have their masks on,” said Commissioner Scott.

“When it comes to sitting on that dais, I have Plexiglass around me, so I don’t wear my mask,” said Commissioner McKnight.

And the commissioner is not alone In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Follow the mask mandate coming in and leaving the meetings.

Commissioner McKnight says she does follow the mask mandate coming in and leaving the meetings.