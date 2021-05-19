Medshore Ambulance now accepting applications for free, accelerated EMT class in Bamberg County

BAMBERG COUTNY, Sc (WJBF) – Medshore Ambulance is offering the chance to become an EMT for free in just eight weeks. The company is now accepting applications for an EMT-Basic course to be held in Bamberg County, SC with free tuition, certification and testing provided by Denmark Technical College supported by the U.S. Department of Labor grant awarded to Apprenticeship Carolina, a division of the South Carolina Technical College System.

To further remove barriers to entering the EMS field, Medshore Ambulance is also offering a training wage and full benefits package as a full-time employee during classroom hours throughout the course with an employment commitment.

Medshore Ambulance is offering this course in partnership with Denmark Technical College (DTC). Classroom instruction will be held at DTC, and students will complete clinical and shift ride-alongs at Medshore on its 9-1-1 ambulances in Barnwell and Bamberg counties.

To apply, interested individuals should fill out an application at www.Medshore.com/EMTBasicClassBamberg by May 26, 2021.