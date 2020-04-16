Medical illustrators at AU 3D print face masks & shields

CLICK HERE for a list of supplies needed for the 3D printing effort

Medical illustrators at Augusta University are 3D printing face masks and shields for hospital employees.

At the Center for Instructional Innovation, they work on creative problem-solving solutions. One of the big problems related to the coronavirus crisis is the lack of personal protective equipment for hospital employees. In order to help, medical illustrators are 3D printing re-usable face masks and shields.

Medical illustrator Lynsey Ekema says they have anywhere from 10-14 3D printers going at once cranking out PPE. They are making equipment that can be reused, recycled, sanitized and that is comfortable for hospital employees to wear all day.

“Every time we have a meeting they just go on and on about how thankful they are that we are working on these sorts of efforts…These are all donations, “Ekema says as she points to the materials on a large table. “There are so many people who care.”

One of those people who cares is anaplastologist Amanda Behr.

“Lyndsey actually contacted me because of my experience with silicone,” Behr says.

As an anaplastologist, Behr typically 3D prints things like prosthetic eyes, ears, and noses for her patients. She took her expertise and applied it making masks.

Behr, Ekema and their team come up with an idea and develop it. Then hospital employees test it out and then give their feedback so the design can be perfected.

“We’re in the process of evaluating the design so we just had a meeting this morning with the hospital,” Behr says. “I’ve made modifications to the design so the straps are going to be lowered. The opening is larger and they were able to test a 3D print.”

Behr and Ekema say these collaborative efforts are going to change the game as far as PPE is concerned moving forwar

“It’s incredible what people are able to come up with and develop with 3Dprinters so this is definitely going to change everything going forward. Innovation is definitely needed,” Ekema says.

They are taking monetary donations and donations of supplies.

CLICK HERE for a full list of the types of materials they need.