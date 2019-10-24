Meat, poultry products sent to Georgia, Missouri recalled

GEORGIA (WJBF) — 126,000 pounds of meat and poultry products sent to Georgia locations recalled due to unsanitary conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The meat and poultry egg roll items, made by T & R Enterprise USA Inc., a St. Louis, Mo. establishment, were produced on various dates from August 1, 2019 to September. 26, 2019.

Cases containing 80/2-oz pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE CHICKEN & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumers eating the products.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered while FSIS was conducting routine food inspection activities.

In addition to Georgia, the items were also shipped to institutional locations in Missouri.

If you have purchased these products, throw them away or returned them to the location where you purchased it.