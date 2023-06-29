Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – It’s raising some questions for commissioners renaming Riverwalk in honor of former mayors Ed McIntyre and Charles Devaney.

“I’m getting feedback from various sources from the community some good and some not so good,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

McIntyre is credited as the visionary behind Riverwalk, Devaney was Augusta’s mayor when it was built.

But some commissioners having difficulty including Devaney as part of the renaming, because of his handling of city finances.

“Because mister Devaney is the reason why this government is consolidated, and I have no desire to support that,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioners voting to begin the process of renaming Riverwalk for McIntyre alone.

“This is a great day, and I’m glad this has passed, it’s taken a while I worked on this a couple of years ago, maybe ten years ago then a couple of commissioners picked it up,” said Marlow McIntyre, the former mayor’s son

More than 40 years have passed since Ed Mcintrye came up with the idea for Riverwalk, but he also was charged with extortion while in office and was sentenced to federal prison one commissioner saying they would like to put the Riverwalk renaming up for a vote.

“Why don’t we put it on the November ballot let the people decide we talk about how we need to be transparent and involved the citizens of Augusta Richmond County,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The process will include a public hearing so taxpayers will get a chance to say if they support renaming Riverwalk for Ed McIntyre and only Ed McIntyre.