MCG medical students create Go Fund Me to make care packages for AUMC

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A group of MCG medical students have put together a drive to raise money to organize the creation of care packages for Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC).

They will be delivering these to multiple departments in the hospital (ED, ICUs, inpatient floor, etc.) next week.

They’ve raised $3,200 so far, which is enough for the creation of the initial packages. But they would like to be able to restock them as well. They’ve created a Go Fund Me account and are asking for the public’s help to keep the drive going.

The money raised is also going to a group of students and faculty members who are sewing masks and need funding to purchase fabric and other supplies.

Finally, this money is going towards purchasing facial masks from a supplier they’ve been able to find.

Click here to donate.



