AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – MCG and Augusta University develop an innovative program for medical students.

The Pediatric Pathways Program brings together MCG, AU and a local middle school in a unique collaboration to help address pediatric health concerns.

Pediatric doctor April Hartman wanted to find a way to get medical students more practice with adolescents.

“I was thinking to myself,” said Dr. Hartman. “How can I combine this? How can we use this to provide some mentorship, get some young people interested in college and, maybe, the healthcare field?”

Dr. Hartman teamed up with AU’s Pamplin College.

For two weeks, they trained AU undergrads and Hornsby Middle School students to act as parent and child.

“I use what I call ‘serious play’, so there are real implications to all the things that we do,” said Dr. Melanie Kitchens O’Meara, associate professor in the Department of Art and Design at Augusta University. “Even though they all feel fun…we’re working on our volume, working on our voices are working on our bodies are working on listening to each other.”

On Friday, MCG students performed mock visits with the acting parents and children.

Second year medical student, Temi Falokunla says getting a chance to do this so early in her career has been helpful.

“To actually take a history on them, like what they’re going through,” said Faokunla. “And kind of talk about their family life…it was really good practice.”

Middle schoolers tell us the experience made them feel like they could do anything.

“It inspires me because it made me feel like, ‘oh I am- how can I say?- it made me feel like I am welcome here,” said middle school student Niajah Tann.

“I want to be a nurse,” said middle school student Gileah Harper. “And I don’t want kids to be uncomfortable with some type of people, so I wanna make it more fun for the kids.”

Program directors say they are particularly inspired by watching the students create meaningful relationships.

“For us, it was very good because we got to see these middle school students who maybe had to come because their parents were making them- to give them something to do or whatever,” said Dr. Hartman. “And they would come and they would be all, really, just sitting in the back with their arms crossed. But really seeing them come out and embrace these roles and enjoy doing the scenarios.”

Dr. Hartman says that, after a successful summer, organizers plan to continue the Pediatric Pathways Program in the future.