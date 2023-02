MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A school bus crash sent a student to the hospital in McDuffie County.

The incident happened Monday morning on Augusta Highway.

School officials tell NewsChannel 6 that the bus sustained some serious damage, but the student was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

Though the child was cleared at the scene, their parents wanted to make sure all was well.

We hope to gather more details, we’ll share them when they become available.