McDUFFIE COUNTY (WJBF) – Authorities in McDuffie County need your help finding a missing girl.

12-year-old Serena Knaflec was last seen in the River Road area.

Serena has blue eyes and reddish-brown hair but it may be blonde now.

She is 5 foot 6 and weighs about 110 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Serena’s whereabouts, call the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.