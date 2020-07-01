One woman dead after accident in Thomson

McDuffie County
Posted: / Updated:

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after a fatal accident in Thomson.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Washington Road near Huntington Road.

McDuffie County Deputy Coroner Paul Johnson tells us one woman has died as a result of the accident.

Their identity has not been released.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories