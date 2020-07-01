One woman dead after accident in Thomson

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after a fatal accident in Thomson.
The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Washington Road near Huntington Road.
McDuffie County Deputy Coroner Paul Johnson tells us one woman has died as a result of the accident.
Their identity has not been released.
