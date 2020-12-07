McDuffie County to close all schools until January

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System has announced the closure of all county schools until January 5.
This comes due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, a significant number of students and staff in quarantine, an excessive number of students absent, and a concerning number of pupils sent home ill on Monday.
All face-to-face pupils will transition to at-home learning until the end of the semester, December 16, during this temporary closure.
