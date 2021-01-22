McDuffie County Schools to enact hybrid learning model due to COVID development

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie County school students will be learning from home and in the classroom starting this week.

The school system is enacting a hybrid learning model for all face-to-face students starting January 25.

This is being done to ensure proper social distancing and reduce the population in classrooms and hallways.

The system plans to remain in this blended model for face-to-face students until February 5.

Students who opted for the face-to-face instructional model will attend school two days per week and will engage in virtual learning three days per week through February 5.

Students will be divided into two groups based on their last names. The chart below illustrates the schedule.

Internet access points include: