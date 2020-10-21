McDuffie County Schools expands in-person learning to 4 days a week

McDUFFIE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System has announced plans to expand in person learning.

Schools will expand face-to-face instruction for Pre-K to 12th grade students to four days a week beginning November 2nd.

The plan is stated to remain until December 16th.

Students who opted for the face-to-face instructional model will attend school Monday thru Thursday and will engage in virtual learning on Fridays through December 16th.

Students who opted for the Learn From Home virtual instructional model will continue to engage in virtual learning five days per week, Monday thru Friday, through December 16th. Lessons will continue to be streamed live and will also be recorded for those students who are unable to participate in the live sessions.

For more info on Learn From Home, click HERE.

All students, employees and visitors will still be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering buildings, in transitions, on buses or in areas where social distancing is not possible.

