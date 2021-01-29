Juvenile shot at Brickyard Village Apartments in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI and the Thomson Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the Brickyard Village Apartments on Springfield Street in Thomson.

Upon arrival, GBI agents found one juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Agents say it appears that two apartments were struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.