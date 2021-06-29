McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old runaway

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old runaway, Alexia McKeigan.

McKeigan left her residence without permission on Sunday, June 27th. She was seen around 9:30 pm getting into a dark colored dual pick-up with a U-Haul trailer attached, driven by an unknown man. Alexia was last seen in the Neal Mill’s Rd. area in Dearing.

Alexia has brown eyes, blonde/brown hair with faded pink tips, is 4’11” and weighs around 180 lbs. She was last wearing blue jeans and a light blue hoodie.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040 or local law enforcement.