McDuffie County Schools transitioning to at home learning for all students

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Due to increases in positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, a number of students and staff in quarantine, a significant absentee rate among face-to-face students, and a high number of pupils sent home ill today, the McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close all McDuffie County Schools until November 29.

All face-to-face learners will transition to at-home learning during this temporary closure.

Read the entire press below:

Last week the school district made the decision to shut down the Middle School due to a large number of students sent home for illness following two positive cases among staff members.

All leading to multiple student quarantines as well as a large number of absentees among face-to-face students.

