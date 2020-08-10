McDuffie County School System switches to on-line learning for the beginning of the 20-21 school year due to COVID-19

McDUFFIE COUNTY (WJBF) – All students in the McDuffie County School system will have to learn from home until at least September 4th.
There will not be a traditional classroom option.
Virtual classes will begin Monday, August 17th.
Officials with the school system say the decision was made based on the spread these past 2 weeks in the county.
Read the entire press release below:
