McDuffie County School System switches to on-line learning for the beginning of the 20-21 school year due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McDUFFIE COUNTY (WJBF) – All students in the McDuffie County School system will have to learn from home until at least September 4th.

There will not be a traditional classroom option.
Virtual classes will begin Monday, August 17th.

Officials with the school system say the decision was made based on the spread these past 2 weeks in the county.

Read the entire press release below:

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories