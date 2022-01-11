McDuffie County returns to in-person learning Wednesday

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System will reopen for face-to-face instruction tomorrow, according to a post administrators made on social media this morning.

The announcement cautions parents of children who take the bus that there may be slight delays in morning and afternoon bus routes due to absences among transportation staff.

Sunday, school administrators announced via social media that there would be no classes on Monday or Tuesday and that, before returning, the district would be evaluating staffing numbers.