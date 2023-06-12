MCDUFFIE CO., Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie county receives a three hundred thousand dollar grant to enhance public safety and reduce violent crime.

McDuffie County is one of 118 communities in Georgia to split a $83.5 million grant aimed at keeping communities safe. The county will use the funds to install vehicle recognition cameras.

McDuffie County will install cameras at strategic locations to track movement of cars in and out of the community.

“They actually analyze the entire vehicle that passes,” said Jason Smith, community development director for McDuffie County. “So we can get information about…absolutely the license plate, but there’s also color, make. We’ll get images of the vehicle so if there’s, say, damage to the windshield, we’ll be able to put that into lookouts.”

The Sheriff’s Department is planning for 25 Flock Safety cameras that will provide real-time information to deputies.

“Let’s say that we have an incident over on Street A,” said Smith. “Well, if we have a camera in the location of Street A and this incident happened at nine o’clock, we’ll be able to pull those images.”

Smith tells us there may also be opportunities to place the cameras in areas they see having more challenges.

“We certainly don’t want to target anyone- that’s not the purpose here,” said Smith. “The purpose here is to make everyone safer. So, we’ll sit down and have the conversations about where these cameras are best served.”

The grant money will fund installation of the Flock cameras and service through 2026. After that, law enforcement will evaluate and decide if they will continue their use.

Smith says the county’s mission is the same as Flock Safety’s: to eliminate crime while respecting privacy.

“This isn’t a ‘big brother’ and we want to know everybody that comes in,” said Smith. “But we do want to know when people are here and we do want to be able to say if there’s a lookout from, say, Warren County that says, ‘we have this vehicle we need to find’…well, we’ll know when it comes into our community. What this is is a way for us to gather the information that will help us solve some of these crimes.”

Smith tells us the aim is to have all cameras installed by the end of the year.