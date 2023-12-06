MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie County Animal Services announced Wednesday a new addition to their staff.
In a post on the McDuffie County Animal Services Facebook page, officials announced that Catherine Bohler has been hired as the new Facility Manager.
This new hire comes just weeks after the arrest of Animal Services Director Micayla McClain, who has since been let go from the county.
“Micayla McClain is no longer employed by McDuffie County. Catherine Bohler’s first day as Animal Services Facility Manger was Monday, Dec. 4. The effort to hire this position was in process prior to any other personnel changes. Catherine will be focused on the operations and procedures at the McDuffie County Animal Shelter. The county will begin the search for a new Animal Services Director in the new year. In the meantime, our staff and volunteers will continue to provide care for the animals in the shelter, and animals will be available for adoption by appointment only.”– Statement from McDuffie County
A McDuffie County spokesperson tells NewsChannel 6 that Bohler’s hiring does not replace McClain. Before being placed on administrative leave, McClain had requested additional help at the shelter, which led to Bohler’s hiring.
The County is still working to determine when to reopen the shelter to the public on a regular basis.