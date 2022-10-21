McDUFFIE COUTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County Deputy is breathing a sigh of relief today following a horrific crash.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of I-20.

NewsChannel 6 has learned a commercial vehicle had broken down in the right, eastbound lane and McDuffie County Deputy, Coty Clark, was behind the disabled vehicle, with his emergency lights on.

A Toyota Corolla struck the rear of the patrol car.

Pictures courtesy of: Shelley Simpkins

The driver stated he had fallen asleep due to driving from Mississippi.

Authorities say the driver could see well over half a mile as he approached the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle.

The driver of the Corolla was issued a citation for the Move Over Law.

Deputy Clark was transported to the hospital but released a short time later.

The family is looking for the Good Samaritan that stayed with Deputy Clark after the crash.

If you know who that person is, please let us know.