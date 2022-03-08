MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF)- Some people in McCormick County want answers after receiving higher than normal electric bills.

Joy Bell-Turman told NewsChannel 6 her electric bill for February was nearly $500. She said her brother’s bill was nearly $800. Bell-Turman reached out on Facebook and one person told her their electric bill this month was more than their mortgage payment.

She said at first she thought it was a scam, but when she called the Commission of Public Works she was told it was real. She was told that the increase in the price of natural gas was to blame. Now she says she is concerned that this is the new normal.

“And if it went up that much this month, and that’s the only excuse, gas prices are continuing to go up. So that means next month our bill might double again or go up 60% again. And so, something has to be done,” Bell-Turman said.

Cheryl Daniels is the General Manager at the Commission of Public Works. She explained that the reason for the sudden increase is because natural gas prices shot up. She said that they purchase the electricity from Carolina Power Partners, whose electricity is powered by natural gas.

Daniels said she sympathizes with her customers and has waived late fees for those with higher bills. She also said they are working with those customers to split the bill into manageable payments.

She said CPW is researching new sources and options they hope will help their customers save money on electricity in the future.

As for the customers- they are circulating a petition on social media and some, including Bell-Turman, have filed complaints with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

They also plan to speak out about, what they call outrageous prices, at the Commission meeting on Thursday, March 10 at 5 p.m.