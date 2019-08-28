Villagers get positive reports about condos and home sales

The Village’s strategic planning committee presented recommendations for recreation center improvements to the fitness center, McCormick Room and indoor pool.

A half-million dollar increase in McCormick County property tax revenue was predicted in front of a full house last Thursday evening at a Savannah Lakes Village town hall meeting at the recreation center.

Robert Bradley of Savannah Lakes Village Real Estate and Development said that the new influx of marketing and construction investment represents $30 million. He described progress of new home construction in the Village and demolition of the old lodge building and planned construction of four new condominium units.

“There have been 77 new home starts here in the past 13 months, the most home starts in that period of time in Savannah Lakes Village history,” Bradley said. “The inventory of homes up for sale has dropped from 160 down to 52.”

The condo plans have been massaged to “make it more Southern” with softer colors and more balconies. All the units will include enclosed 24-feet-long garages with storage lofts. There will be a private pool, fitness room, racks for bikes and kayaks and lakeside boat docks.

Construction is expected to break ground for the new condo buildings before the end of the year.

Two of the four buildings will get more one-bedroom units in response to demand by prospects to put into a management program to rent for stay-and-play prospects.

“The county is expediting this project so it can realize the property tax revenue, and we’d like to start demolition as soon as possible to eliminate the black eye of the old lodge seen by motorists as they cross the bridge from Georgia,” Bradley said.

Jim Walsh, also of SLV Real Estate and Development, announced an open house for the 10 new homes built by Keystone and Ivey from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 and a $1,000 referral program.

Keystone’s homes are from 2,000 to 2,100 square feet and from $265,000 to $280,000. Ivey’s homes are from 2,043 to 2,545 square feet and from $277,000 to $309,000.

“Both builders have more than 50 home plans drawn up and are developing new plans,” said Walsh. “We are partnering with Lee Builders to be our custom home builder and for Savannah Lakes Real Estate and Development to be Lee’s exclusive sales and marketing arm.”

Walsh said they were “unleashing additional marketing efforts, reaching out to national and International real estate brokers, and many are coming for visits. Our goal is to re-launch and re-brand Savannah Lakes Village.

“We will build our own design center in our sales center,” said Walsh.

Village chief operating officer Kirk Smith said he would be concentrating on improvements in food and beverage services with an emphasis on acoustics, social events, menus and value.

Financially, the Village increased its assets and reduced its long-term debt. Revenues increased, and SLV is showing a profit of $279,901.

In answer to questions, Smith said he would be announcing future plans for the fire station later this fall, acknowledged the need for better lake access, and Bradley said he expected to break ground for the new condo buildings before the end of the year.

SLV Chief Executive Officer Ray Tarnosky encouraged Villagers to attend a “candidate night” to hear the four candidates running for two board seats coming open. The event is set for 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16.

“In the past seven months, 200 new people have made Savannah Lakes Village their home,” Tarnosky said.

The Village’s strategic planning committee presented recommendations for recreation center improvements to the fitness center, McCormick Room and indoor pool. The committee projects the number of annual visits to increase to 90,000 through 2024 compared with 64,000 currently.

