Tour of historic cemeteries Oct. 12th

On Oct. 12, Willington on the Way will sponsor its Second Annual Tour of Historic Cemeteries. The tour, led by historians Marion Sturkey and Wayne Sears, will visit Badwell Cemetery, Lower Long Cane Cemetery, Willington Cemetery, the de la Howe Tomb and the Cowan Cemetery at John de la Howe School.

Registration and ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. at the Willington Bookshop.

At 9:30 a.m., Jim Bates, archaeologist for the forest service, will speak in the Willington History Center, sharing information about the restoration of Badwell Cemetery which he supervised, and his experience in discovering “lost” cemeteries in McCormick and Abbeville counties. At 10 a.m. Part One of the Cemetery Tour will begin. Visitors will take their own cars, but will be guided to the sites by Sturkey and Sears. At the de la Howe Tomb, the tour group will be met by a representative of John de la Howe School who will share information about the school’s history and its plans for the future.

There will be a lunch break from 12 to 1 p.m. During this time Moss BBQ will sell barbecue and hot dog plates and sandwiches. During the lunch break, Marion Sturkey will autograph copies of his book, Gone but not Forgotten, which will be for sale in the Bookshop. At 1 p.m., Part Two of the tour will begin and will conclude by 3 p.m. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 864-391-2218.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.