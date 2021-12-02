The “Festival of Trees” bringing Christmas cheer to visitors of all ages

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – People in McCormick gathered to kick off the 8th annual “Festival of Trees.”

“It’s been eight years now that the ladies in McCormick decorate the Grist Mill, which was built in 1898, and they decorate it with all Christmas trees, and festive ideas, and decorations inside, and it’s a completely free walk through tour that you do yourself,” said Jim Brady, Commissioner, McCormick Historical Commission.

The Festival of Trees is a fundraising event to help keep up the maintenance of the historic building.

Inside, not only will you find a Winter Wonderland of Christmas decorations, but you’ll also learn about the building’s rich history, as well.

“When you visit us you’re going to see a little bit for everyone. First of all, it’s the sights and sounds of the holiday season, but within that we have history and we have wonderful things for children, as well as for those who are interested in the engineering that would have been a part of a building that is over a hundred years old,” said Design Volunteer, Mary Tobin.

“The Grist Mill, which is the Dorn Mill Complex, was built up, it was encompassed in grinding corn, wheat, barley, oats, and it was also a very big lumber mill going on here at one time, and the Grist Mill is still one of the very unique Grist Mill buildings that is still in existence in the entire United States,” said Brady.

So, whether you’re a local of McCormick or a person coming from out of town, if you’re looking for the Christmas Spirit, The Festival of Trees is worth the drive.

“The Festival appeals to so many different interests. For children, there are displays, the sights and sounds of the holidays. Our music, our lighting, we have over nineteen trees and so many of them are set with themes. So, you can learn about this year, Currier and Ives, you can learn about the Dorn complex in its heyday of 1919. We are one of the last two left in the country that were steam driven and really to see all of it’s equipment still intact. So a little bit for everyone,” said Tobin