Mims Foundation to hold open house

McCORMICK, S.c. – (McCormick Messenger)

The Mims Foundation will hold an Open House on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The Mims Foundation is located on Kelly Street in McCormick and the Mims Memorial Site is located on the corner of Kelly Street and Mims Drive.

The foundation has a museum which houses pictures, portraits, books, pamphlets, exhibits, recordings, news articles, and other documents about African Americans. The Foundation is named for Dr. William Samuel Mims, the pioneer for the establishment of public education for Negro youth in McCormick County. His work began with Negro church schools. Early in his career he saw the need to consolidate and merge church school education with public school education in order to be more effective and efficient with the limited resources available.

Through his efforts and with the cooperation of other school officials, Dr. Mims established four public schools for Negro youth: Mims Elementary School Number One in McCormick, Mims Elementary School Number Two in Parksville, Mims Elementary School Number Three in Willington, and Mims High School in McCormick.

The Mims Foundation is operated by volunteers who have devoted themselves to preserve African American School History in McCormick County. The foundation also recognizes all persons who support this effort, without regard to race. The name Mims had been associated with Negro education since the late 1920’s, but when “integration” came in the early 1970’s, the name Mims disappeared from all schools and facilities in McCormick County.

In addition to being a dedicated and devoted educator, Dr. Mims found time to serve as a pastor of three churches, and ultimately being promoted to Presiding Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Finally, to help to keep the name Mims alive, the foundation gives Mims Scholarships to deserving graduating seniors from McCormick High School. Twenty-seven students have received Mims scholarships.

Dr. Mims was a hero for thousands of African American youth and a role model for the entire black community. His legacy will live for generations to come. I am very proud to be a graduate of Mims High School.

Light refreshments will be served. The public is cordially invited to attend the Mims Foundation Open House.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.