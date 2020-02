McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — State government offices in McCormick County will be closed Monday, February 3.

The closure is due to an ongoing power outage, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

McCormick officials announced “a major power outage”, Saturday just before 5 p.m. “Make plans for the next 24 hours,” officials added.

No word right now on what caused the power issue.