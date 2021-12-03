McCormick Garden Club decks the halls of Historic Dorn House for the holiday season

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – The McCormick Garden Club is back at it again for the holiday season.

Every year for Christmas the club decks the halls of the historic Dorn House with Christmas decorations and more.

“We spend about three months in here making it look festive and nice. We do it for a fundraiser for the Garden Club. It funds all of our projects in town. We do work with John de la Howe, the Governor’s School. We maintain some flower beds in town, we work with the high school and elementary age children, get them interested in gardening,” said McCormick Garden Club member, Melly Meyer.

The house was built in 1917 by Joseph Jennings Dorn and his wife Mabel. It was the first brick home in McCormick. The Garden Club has earned several awards for decorating the building over the years.

Last year, they were only able to decorate about half of the house due to COVID. This year, they’ve decorated the entire house with an “Outlander” meets Colonial Williamsburg theme.

“Well, every year we try to do something different. This year, we have more trees in the house. We’ve placed them in different areas. We’ve moved furniture around. This year, we were lucky enough to do the upstairs bedrooms. We went full force up there. We made all the decorations. About 5 or 6 of our garden club members got together over the summer and handmade all the decorations up there and they are absolutely gorgeous,” said Meyer.

So, if you’re in the area and want a little bit of Christmas and history, make sure to visit the Historic Dorn House in McCormick, South Carolina.