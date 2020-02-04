McCormick County Chamber calls for HGTV to renovate town

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – The McCormick County Chamber of Commerce brought the community together for a rally to show why HGTV should renovate their town.
A show called “Home Town” is now considering homes, parks and historical structures for makeovers and McCormick County wants to be high on their priority list.
The purpose of the rally was to show that all of their residents are adamant about making this happen.
The community was able to voice their opinions on what they think should be renovated to make the town more attractive and what needs to be added.
