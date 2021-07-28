McCormick Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Mount Carmel Cafe

(WJBF, McCormick Messenger) – McCormick, SC

On Sunday, July 18, Mount Carmel Cafe located in Mount Carmel, held their grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration. The restaurant opened in October 2020 and has had a growing clientele base since. Chef Raymond George serves up daily specials that can be found listed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Mount.Carmel.Cafe.

Mount Carmel Cafe serves everything from hand pattied angus cheeseburgers, BBQ ribs and chicken, to fresh seafood. Dine-in and take-out available. Phone: 864-391-2233 (CAFE). For a full menu and more information, please visit the Mount Carmel Cafe Facebook page.

Pictured (l-r): Charlotte Tallent, Executive Director Chamber of Commerce; State Senator Billy Garrett, Councilman Charles Cook, District 3, Chef Raymond George, Wes McAllister, owner, Mike Regan, Councilman Henry Banks, District 1, Councilman Charles Jennings, District 4, Jake McAllister, son of owner. – Crystal Carlic photo

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.