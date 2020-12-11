McCormick Arts Council, the Mack, celebrating 35th anniversary

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – Several people head to McCormick, South Carolina for its rich history. Turns out they should also be heading there for its art.

The McCormick Arts Council, or the “Mack”, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The group operates out of the historic Keturah Hotel. Its mission is to provide art, culture and education.

“Expect to find robust, vibrant arts programs, classes, artist exhibitions…we have a wonderful artisans store,” says Heather McNally, Director of Programs and Development.

The “Mack” recently received a combined gift of $2.6 million to help with its rehabilitation project and education fund.

This is something McNally tells me the group is very thankful for.

“We have a lot of gratitude for the Rosenberg Family Foundation, our municipal partners, and our citizens. We’re excited about our future. It’s just a tremendous investment in not only the arts council, but our community as a whole for the next 35 years. It allows us to focus on art and education, and cultural opportunities; which is so important no matter what your zip code is.”

