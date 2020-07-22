Huguenot Reunion set for August 2nd

The Commemoration of the 256th anniversary of the Arrival of the French Huguenots at New Bordeaux in 1764 will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Huguenot Cross that marks the site of the original Huguenot place of worship. The Cross is located off Huguenot Parkway, north of McCormick. (GPS Coordinates: 33.927256,-82.390982.)

This is a special service as it marks the 50th Huguenot Reunion. The first one was held on Aug. 22, 1970. The service will begin at 10 a.m. and registration will be held both before and after the service. The Rev. Sara Covin Juengst will speak on “Our Huguenot Heritage.” A special banner featuring the Huguenot symbol of the burning bush will make its initial appearance.

Face coverings and social distancing are requested. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. There will be no group lunch afterwards but tables for individual picnics will be available in downtown Willington and at the Willington Presbyterian Church.

After the ceremony, the Willington History Center, Bookshop and Railroad/Post Office Center will be open until 3 p.m. Local cemeteries will be available for tours.

This event is sponsored by the Willington Presbyterian Church and Willington on the Way. For further information, contact Sara Juengst at 864-391-2218 or sarandan@wctel.net or Michael Dorn at 864-391-2229 or mike.dorn@velux.com.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.