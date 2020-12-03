Historic Dorn House brings Christmas spirit to McCormick

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – The Historic Dorn House has begun its holiday season tours. The house was built in 1971 by Joseph Jennings Dorn and his wife Mabel. It was the first brick home in McCormick, South Carolina.

Now, the McCormick Garden club has decorated the house with Christmas ornaments and is inviting the community to come out and experience not only the ornaments, but the history.

“It still has a lot of its original features. Some beautiful cherry wainscoting, some mahogany, beautiful detailing of the stairwell…we’ve been able to keep some furniture of the original house,” said Phyllis Roth, Secretary of McCormick Garden Club.

“We wanted to decorate the house as it would have been lived in 1917 and in the 20’s and 30’s. So, we have a Victorian theme going. This is the ladies’ parlor and we thought it would be nice to do it in pinks and golds and creams,” said Melly Myer, member of the McCormick Garden Club.

The house’s decorations have not only been celebrated by the community, but have received national awards, as well; and donations made from touring the house are used to help the community.

“Most of the money donated goes to the McCormick Garden Club and we do a lot of ‘feel good’ stuff around the community. We support John de la Howe, we support the library, we support the veterans. If you appreciate the beauty of Christmas, this is the place you must come. It will put you in a good spirit and smiles all around,” said Garden Club member Toni Chandler.

Tours of the Dorn House are on Friday December 4th & Saturday the 5th, as well as Friday December 11th & Saturday the 12th from Noon to 7 p.m.

