Hardy Foundation Toy Drive

McCORMICK, SC – (The McCormick Messenger/WJBF)

The Hardy Foundation will be taking names for children who need assistance with toys for Christmas. The age range is 2 to 12 years old.

Participants can call 864-443-2002 to give the names of the children. The deadline to be put on the list for a gift is Dec. 15th, 2019. The toy pickup day for those on the list will be Dec. 21st from noon to 1 p.m. at 801 Carolina St., McCormick. (White building).

Please contact Mat Hardy at 864-443-2002 for any donations to the toy drive.

If anyone would like to drop any new toys off for the drive they can be dropped off at McCormick Tire and Oil, 117 E Gold St, McCormick, SC 29835, during business hours before Dec. 15.

