GRITS at Liberty Hill Farms opens Mondays-Saturdays

McCORMICK, S.c. – (McCormick Messenger)



A bar, then dinner theatre that had been closed for 20 years has re-opened as the GRITS Restaurant at Liberty Hill Farms.

GRITS has been opened on a limited basis for about 10 months, but now is open Mondays through Saturdays, and the story begins a year ago. That’s when Kathy Michael and her husband Steve bought the property on Liberty Hill Road just off highway 378 east from the owners Pat and Anne Ray. The Michaels also own the Sweet Tea Ranch in Greenwood.

“Kathy fell in love with it,” said Paula Lagree, public relations manager. “The Michaels refinished the natural wood interior and refurbished everything.”

The interior is all wood reclaimed from the property, and the theatre is ideal for special events. John de la Howe students did the landscaping.

The first event was a wedding last October, then there was an open house last Christmas. GRITS opened for breakfast this past March, then added Friday dinners in April.

“The Carolina Rockers from Savannah Lakes Village opened for us on April 29,” Lagree said. “We started serving lunches this month and today (last Friday, ed.) is our grand opening. Fried chicken is our dinner specialty, and everyone gets grits and biscuits appetizers.”

Meals and hours are as follows: breakfasts, 6 to 11 a.m., Mondays through Saturdays; lunches, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; dinners, 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays, with entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.

GRITS welcomes you to bring your own beverage, glasses and ice.

Please visit the Liberty Hill Farms Facebook to learn more.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.