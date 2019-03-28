Greenhouse at John de la Howe opens to public Saturday, April 6th

The John de la Howe Greenhouse will open its spring season of sales on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Because of staff scheduling, the Greenhouse will not be open on most Saturdays. However, the Greenhouse will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Monday, April 8.

Traditional perennials and annuals are being offered, as well as herbs such as thyme, basil, oregano and garlic chives. Shoppers also will find multiple types of mint, including chocolate mint, orange mint, ginger mint and the aromatic Mojito mint, perfect for the popular Mojito drink that originated in Cuba and also a favorite for summer fruit salads.

Succulents, considered the “it plant” for many home gardens, are abundant in the De La Howe Greenhouse. Popular because they retain water, are easy to care for and grow well in arid environments, succulents add interest to indoor and outdoor gardens. Gardeners will love the popular ground cover, called Ogon, with its gold to chartreuse leaves; String of Pearls, which cascades over the edge of a container and resembles delicate jade beads, and the fascinating spires of Dunce Cap featuring cone-shaped rosettes. Perle von Numberg is an elegant succulent with a purple-pink pop of color. Succulents have become so popular that they are even being used on wedding cakes in the place of traditional flowers.

Love lantana? The Greenhouse offers Dallas Red Lantana whose bright orange, yellow and red blooms are popular with butterflies and hummingbirds. Trailing Lavender Lantana, another butterfly magnet, is a beautiful cascade in container gardens or a luscious ground cover.

Among the many other offerings at the Greenhouse are tomato plants, begonias, butterfly bushes, zinnias, snapdragons, hollyhocks, impatiens, verbena, potato vines and ivy, as well as container gardens.

For information, contact Frank Dorn at 864-391-0440.

This story first appeared in the McCormick Messenger.