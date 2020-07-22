Creswell named new McCormick county GOP chairman

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

Rodney Creswell has succeeded Lou Pesano as chairman of the McCormick County Republican Party effective June 27. Creswell had been serving as vice-chair. He is a native of McCormick County, a graduate of Lander University and owner and proprietor of LandWorx, LLC. He is the father of three children.

Pesano is a level IV engineer whose expertise has been in great demand recently and was unable to continue as chairman due to his work schedule. He was elected and served for several years as Superintendent of Roads in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. before settling in Plum Branch with his wife more than six years ago. Pesano plans to continue to be active in the Republican Party.

For more information about the McCormick County Republican Party, Creswell may be reached at Rodney.Creswell@yahoo.com or at 864-992-4490.

This story first appeared in the McCormick Messenger.