County Library awarded Summer Reading grant

McCORMICK, S.C. – (McCormick Messenger)



Earlier this week, 18 third graders at the McCormick Elementary School received a special visit from their public librarian. Thanks to a grant secured by the McCormick County Library, each student received 24 new books to have for their very own. “There was a lot of happy excitement,” said Paul Brown, library director.

These students were attending a Read To Succeed Summer Camp, a program created by S.C. legislation (Act 284) in 2014. The purpose of the legislation is to improve literacy rates of the students in South Carolina. During the camps students are taught by highly qualified teachers who have experience in working with struggling readers. Students also have the opportunity to receive small group and individual instruction to work on their reading, writing, listening, and researching skills.

To bolster these efforts, the South Carolina State Library provided book grants to ten county libraries. These public libraries have worked with their local school districts to make the camps even better. The funding for these grants came through the Library Services and Technology Act via the Institute of Museum and Library Services. South Carolina State Library grants coordinator Wendy Coplen said the grant makes a difference by providing young readers with more opportunities to grow. “We thought if we got more books in the kids’ hands, maybe we could make more of a difference in developing readers,” Coplen said. “We want them to have more opportunities and be able to read books. They might not have access to books or the library. This is an opportunity for them to have their own small library at home.”

The students also enjoyed a field trip to the McCormick County Library. “I want them to feel welcome here and see reading in a positive light,” Brown said.



This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.