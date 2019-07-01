Community Kid Fest headed to McCormick County, S.C.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — McCormick County will celebrate kids Saturday, July 6 with a Community Kid Fest.

The event will kick off Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the McCormick County Baseball Complex at 100 Brdley Street in McCormick.

We’re told there will be free games, free food, a bound house, water slides, and much more.

The event is sponsored by a number of agencies including the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, McCormick Recreation Department, and the McCormick Police Department.