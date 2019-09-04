Burger King opens in McCormick

Burger King, South Mine Street, McCormick, officially opened Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Participating in the ribbon cutting (l-r): McCormick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charlotte Tallent; Chamber Board Chair Crystal Barnes; Chamber member Lucinda Deason; Burger King employee Dustin Fleming; County Council Chair Charles Jennings; Carolina Franchise Holdings LLC owner Bruce Daniels; Mayor Roy Smith; Marketing and Promotions Director for Carolina Franchise Benjamin Fleming; Town Council members Calvin Chiles and Dolly Franklin; Regional Manager for Burger King Bobby Clark; Town Council member Alvin Jennings; Bruce Daniels’ son Austin; and Town Council member Nathan Jones.

Burger King is now open seven days a week.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.