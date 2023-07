McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – The boil water advisory is still in effect for McCormick County residents.

Residence in Parksville, S.C. that resides on Mountainview Drive, Oak Hill Drive, and Prices Mill Road.

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department encourages residents to boil water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Due to an emergency water line repair.