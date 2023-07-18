McCORMICK COUNTY (WJBF) – McCormick County School District will return ” Back to School” Friday, July 21, 2023, for the 2023-2024 school year.

Schools will start at 8:00 a.m.

McCormick Elementary School will continue to expand our personalized learning clubs. Students are provided with voice and choice every nine weeks to select from a menu of learning clubs, including ballet, sign language, zoology, coding, foreign language, cooking, gardening, and many more. In addition to club time, MES students will also have dedicated time for intervention and enrichment to personalize their learning.

McCormick Middle School has launched a brand new program. Students will be assigned to one of three family-oriented tribes and will receive individualized instruction by a team of teachers in a multi-age classroom. Students will have the opportunity to not only receive instruction on their level but to advance through the standards at their own pace.

McCormick High School is expanding their work-based learning opportunities for students. In addition, the dual enrollment partnerships with Piedmont Technical College and Lander University, students will have opportunities to participate in job shadowing and co-op experiences. MHS will also incorporate “ME” time, a separate block that will focus on interventions and enrichment for all students.

Parents are encouraged to download our new app, “McCormick County School” for all school and district updates.