Applications being accepted for Creighton Scholarship

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

The Scholarship Committee of McCormick United Methodist Church is currently accepting applications for this year’s Creighton Scholarship. Applications are available at the church office.

The criteria for the selection of the scholarship winner are as follows: The candidate must be a graduating high school senior who has been accepted at an institution of higher learning and displays the traits of good character, service to others, and academic excellence.

Candidates will be considered in the following priorities:

First, members or regular attendees of McCormick United Methodist Church. Second, members or regular attendees of Republican, St. Paul, Martha’s Chapel or Troy Methodist Churches. Third, deserving students from McCormick High School, Narrow Way Christian School, or John de la Howe School. * If there are no students who meet the criteria above, the scholarship will be offered to those already in college who have been awarded the scholarship previously.

The amount of the award for this scholarship differs from year to year depending on the amount accrued in the endowment fund. The committee will announce the recipient of this year’s scholarship in late summer.

If you have questions, contact Lindy Stahlman, committee chair, at 864-391-4345 or budlin@wctel.net.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.