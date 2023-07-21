McCormick, S.C. (WJBF)- School buses are rolling again in McCormick County starting Friday! Students there are the first to head back to school in the CSRA. And there are some changes students can look forward to this year.

Elementary school students can look forward to more personalized learning clubs. In these clubs, they will learn about topics like ballet, zoology, and sign language–all to broaden their interests and skill sets.

In high school, students can look forward to continued dual enrollment and job shadowing programs. The school will also incorporate “Me Time,” which focuses on enrichment and intervention.

“It’s time for students to focus on- if they need some extra academic support if they need some help maybe getting ready for college applications or it can really be anything. That’s why we call it “Me Time” because it’s whatever the student needs,” explained Dr. Jaime Hembree, Superintendent of McCormick County Schools.

This year, McCormick County Schools is launching a new program that will change how kids at middle school grade levels learn.

Students in all three grade levels will be sorted into one of three tribes.

Classes in these tribes will be made up of students from all grade levels based on academic, social, and emotional needs of each student.

Dr. Hembree believes it will allow for more individual instruction.

“This is something that’s really cutting edge. It’s personalized learning at it’s best. So, it’s something that- I think this is going to be a game changer for rural education is South Carolina,” she said. “And we’re really excited because we think that this is really going to move our students forward.”

Dr. Whitney Koeppen is the principal at McCormick County Middle School. She says the new program is innovative and that everyone seems exciting about it.

“Oh, I haven’t slept for weeks, I am so excited,” she laugh. “This is going to be phenomenal. What I am most excited about is that we’re going to be able to build relationships with our students that- we’re small. We have that relationship component. But we’re going to be able to develop passions.”

Despite severe weather overnight, doors to McCormick County schools opened at 7:30 a.m. to start the new school year.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.