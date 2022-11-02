McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Early voting is continuing in South Carolina. McCormick County is showing a higher turnout than other locations in the CSRA.

“I’m sick. I needed to get up here and make sure I get my vote in,” Dr. R.C. Holloway told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about his reason for voting.

South Carolina has more than 3 million registered voters. Six-point-7 percent are in the CSRA.

“It’s more convenient and we were able to do it now. You never know what’s gonna happen in the future. So we want to get that taken care of it because it’s very important to us,” Ulysses Smith added.

So far, in Aiken County, nearly 10 percent of registered voters voted early. It’s nearly double in McCormick County.

“You have more contested races right now than in the primaries in June,” University of South Carolina Political Science Professor Joshua Meyer-Gutbrod said. “Primaries aren’t very contested. There’s only a few. I mean, if you’re voting in one party’s primary, there’s only a few districts where you’re even have a reason to show up and vote,” he added.

Meyer-Gutbrod says it isn’t uncommon to see higher numbers in rural areas.

“Which means you hit 20% with a little over a thousand registered voters. That’s just an easier number to hit. It’s an easier number to mobilize. And so, I think it’s important to separate your high and low counties. The range overall is not super huge,” he said.

Messaging could also affect turnout in some places.

“I think a lot of people aren’t aware of it,” Meyer-Gutbrod added.

Early voting continues until November 4.