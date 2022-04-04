AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — After a two year break due to the pandemic the Mayor’s Masters Reception is back.

” This is an incredible way for us to jump start the week of Masters,” Mayor Hardie Davis said.

Dozens turned out for the event hosted at the Augusta Common.

” Now that I’m a retired teacher of 40 years I want to enjoy everything. So yes, I am so glad to be back today,” Cheryl Dukes said.

The event featured live music and food — much of it provided by local businesses.

” To see Augusta businesses who are willing to come out and share their restaurants food and give free samples out it really speaks of that community,” Davis said.

It also gave local businesses a chance to share their food and attract new customers as they continue to rebound from the pandemic.

” It was so busy… now that some of the covid restrictions have been lifted its amazing how Augusta comes out,” Co – owner of Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats.

It was also the last Mayor’s Masters Reception for Mayor Hardie Davis whose term ends this year.

” It’s somewhat bittersweet, but I’m excited because we get to finish strong. That’s what important for us. How we’re able to finish strong to bring the community together one more time and to do this in my final year,” Davis said.