AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City officials are informing the general public that the scheduled Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been postponed.

Due to the heavy rainfall which caused heavy flooding on Thursday, the Mayor’s Fishing Pond will remained closed to public fishing until July 23rd.

Mayor’s Fishing Pond is located on Lock and Dam Road.

Officials say the closing is due to caution.

As far as the Mayor’s Fishing Derby, which was originally scheduled for July 9th, it will be rescheduled for a late date.

Officials say Derby participants who have questions about the event should call (706) 823-4399.