AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This week mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick is focusing on the future of Regency Mall.

Last week he announced plans to revitalize the blighted property. The plans include restaurants, a fitness center, and apartments.

“This project remains an individual developer investor looking to improve his asset in Augusta, Georgia and we’re all hopeful that he’s going to do it,” Kendrick said.

Although this is not the first time a project has been proposed for Regency Mall, some commissioners say they’re hopeful this plan will stick.

“The thing that they were always missing was that actual official submission to the Planning Department. That’s something this project has already taken care of. They submitted all their plans,” District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said.

“I don’t think in any form or fashion they would waste their time going through the formalities of doing that. I think we’re in a great place, the best place. I think if we blow life into it as a community, if we want it, I think we’ll end up with it,” District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan said.

The Planning Commission is reviewing the plan, which should take around eight weeks. The developers have asked for zoning and parking exceptions.

“It seems to me like a robust conversation that’s headed in the right direction,” Hasan said.

Some say they believe the timing of the announcement is politically motivated, considering the upcoming runoff election. Kendrick says that’s not the case.

“I didn’t have anything to do with the submission dates. That was done by the individuals and architects. If I thought this was something that would be great for me, I probably would have tried to do it prior to the initial election, that would have probably been better. But it certainly wasn’t part of anyone’s thinking,” Kendrick said.