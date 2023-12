BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Saturday, December 30 is Mayor Marcus Rivera Appreciation Day in Barnwell.

The event is from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Gail Reyes Senior Center on Ellenton Street in Barnwell.

Organizers say there will be special activities, heartfelt speeches, and a chance for everyone to share their appreciation for the Rivera family.