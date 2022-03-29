AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. of Augusta, GA to speak at Smart City Expo Doha in Qatar from March 29-30, 2022.

Davis will provide remarks during the Opening Ceremony alongside Fira de Barcelona International CEO, Ricard Zapatero, and Msheireb Properties CEO, Nasser Matar Al Kawari.

Miami Mayor and U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Francis X. Suarez, to provide remarks via a video message.

Davis will additionally participate in a discussion on smart solutions for urban sustainability, energy, water, transportation, and transitioning to a greener built environment.

Davis is Chair of Smart City Expo USA, a member of the Executive Committee of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Co-Chair of the Technology & Innovation Task Force, and a founding member and past president of the African American Mayors Association.

A graduate of Georgia Tech and an engineer by training, Davis has been committed to building smart, equitable, and sustainable cities. Augusta is home to the $126M Georgia Cyber Center and annually hosts the prestigious Masters Golf Tournament.

Smart City Expo Doha is organized by the Government of Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology with support from its innovation laboratory, TASMU, and hosted by Msheireb Downtown Doha and Fira de Barcelona International.

The two-day program is themed “Sustaining a Future of Resilience” and features 70 speakers across five topics: sustainable cities, global economy and digital readiness, sporting events and connected society, the city as a platform, and reshaping digital public services.

Other speakers from the U.S. include Jeff Merritt, Head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum; Jeremy Goldberg, Worldwide Public Sector Director of Critical Infrastructure at Microsoft, and Peter Hirshberg, Director of GlobalSF Economic Development and CEO of Makercity.com.